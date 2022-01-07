Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys at home: 'Happy and healthy'

Model Ashley Graham announced she gave birth Friday morning to twin boys at home.

Graham, 34, and her husband Justin Ervin are already parents to their 23-month-old son, Isaac.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here," Graham announced on her Instagram Story. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

"I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin shared the same message on his own social media account and added, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Graham announced her pregnancy in July.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," the model wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

The model has shared photos of her body throughout her pregnancy, including multiple nude shots.

Most recently she shared a couple of photos of herself dressed only in a sweater.

"Extended stay," she captioned the photo, seemingly referencing the late arrival of her babies.

Graham and Ervin got married in 2010 and welcomed their first child in 2020.