Ashley Graham dances topless in new Sports Illustrated Swim video

Ashley Grahman dances on the beach topless in her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance.

The model, who graced the coveted cover in 2016, is once again featured in the magazine's 2018 spread, modeling bikinis and showing off her curves on the Island of Nevis.

In the video, Graham poses in several sexy bikinis including some from her own swimwear line, Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham, but eventually she ditches the bikini tops and poses topless, using her hands to cover herself while striking poses in the sand and dancing in the ocean.

Click here to see the racy video

On Tuesday, it was announced that 24-year-old model Danielle Herrington would grace the cover of this year's SI Swimsuit issue. Herrington made history as the third African-American woman to appear on the cover, following in the footsteps of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé.

Graham took to Instagram to congratulate the new cover girl and said, “DANIELLE!!!! Tears of joy for you this morning. Congratulations on breaking even MORE barriers being the 3rd black woman to ever grace the cover of @si_swimsuit! I have so many emotions... SOAR BABY GIRL!!

This year's SI issue also features a nude spread titled "In Her Own Words" that features Sailor Brinkley Cook, Paulina Porizkov, Robyn Lawley and Aly Raisman posing nude with words on their bodies. The snaps were inspired by the many women coming forward to speak out about sexual misconduct, including Raisman, who recently opened up about the abuse she suffered from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I would like to remind everyone that being a survivor is nothing to be ashamed of, and going through a hard time does not define you,” Raisman said to SI Swim. “I hope that we can one day get to a point where everyone realizes that women do not have to be modest to be respected. We are free to draw confidence and happiness in our own way, and it is never for someone else to choose for us or to even judge us for that matter.”

The "In Her Own Words" spread is meant to celebrate and promote diverse body types, according to SI Swim editor MJ Day.

But it drew backlash from those who mocked the magazine for attempting to empower women by having them pose nude. Despite this, models such as Raisman had a different outlook on the controversial spread.

“For me, ‘In Her Own Words’ serves as a reminder that we are all humans, we are all battling something, and it is OK to not be OK,” Raisman said to SI Swim. “We are not alone and we need each other.”