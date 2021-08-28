Ashlee Simpson shares nude photo of husband Evan Ross to celebrate his birthday

Ashlee Simpson took to social media Thursday to wish husband Evan Ross a happy birthday, sharing a naked photo of the actor in his honor.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," Simpson posted to Instagram on Thursday. "Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby."

The post included a black and white snap of them together and a second of the "She Ball" actor naked while taking a steamy shower.

Ross’ older sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, commented on the photo, "@ashleesimpsonross [laughing emojis] the shower photo."

Other celebs also commented on the racy shot and sent Ross well wishes, including Larsa Pippen and Khadijah Haqq.

Over on Evan’s page, the father of two reposted the image on his own Instagram stories with a [smile] emoji. In another post, he added, "Love You."

He also shared birthday salutations from even more stars — including mother, music icon Diana Ross — while revealing that he and his family had a pre-birthday dinner Wednesday night.

Ashlee and Evan married in 2014 at his mother’s Connecticut home. They share son Ziggy Blu, 9 months, and daughter Jagger Snow, 6. Simpson also shares eldest son Bronx with her ex-husband, Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz, whom she divorced in 2011.