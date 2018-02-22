'Arrested Development' stars 'stand behind' Jeffrey Tambor amid sexual misconduct allegations, David Cross says

Actor David Cross said most of his “Arrested Development” castmates “stand behind” Jeffrey Tambor amid sexual misconduct allegations that cost him his lead role on Amazon’s “Transparent.”

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” Cross, who portrays Tobias Funke in the comedy, told amNew York after "Arrested Development" wrapped up filming its fifth season.

Tambor was dropped from “Transparent” last week following a probe of the allegations. Co-star Trace Lysette was among the women to come forward alleging sexual harassment against Tambor.

JEFFREY TAMBOR WILL NOT RETURN TO ‘TRANSPARENT’ FOLLOWING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, REPORT SAYS

The 73-year-old actor won two Emmys for his portrayal of Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, on the hit show.

Cross said he found it “very curious” that “Amazon didn’t make public the result of their internal investigation” into the allegations against Tambor.

“I’m not sure why they would do that," Cross said. "I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.”

JEFFREY TAMBOR SLAMS AMAZON, ‘TRANSPARENT’ AFTER FIRING FOLLOWING SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Tambor spoke out against the firing, saying he was “profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations."

Cross said he does not believe the allegations will affect Tambor's role as George Bluth Sr. on “Arrested Development.”

“I certainly hope not. I doubt it, but I don’t know," Cross said. "I’m not in those offices or making those decisions."

Netflix has not yet announced when it will release Season 5 of the series.