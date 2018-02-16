Jeffrey Tambor slams Amazon, 'Transparent' after firing following sexual harassment claims

Jeffrey Tambor is speaking out.

Amazon confirmed to ET on Thursday that the actor would not be returning to "Transparent" after he was accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and his co-star, Trace Lysette. Just hours later, Tambor released a statement to ET, expressing his disappointment in the streaming service and Transparent co-creator Jill Soloway for the decision.

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me. I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates," Tambor said. "In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

"As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy," he continued. "That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Jeffrey Tambor Denies Sexually Harassing 'Transparent' Co-Star: 'I Have Never Been a Predator'

In her statement to ET on Thursday, Soloway said, in part, "I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires."

After the accusations against Tambor arose in November, Amazon initiated an investigation. A couple weeks later, Tambor publicly denied the allegations and told ET in a statement that "playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

"I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," he added.