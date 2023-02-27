Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with ‘Top Gun’ star, tells fans ‘I’m back, baby’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "back, baby!"

The Austrian-born actor and politician is making his scripted, live-action television debut in the new show "FUBAR."

Schwarzenegger, who plays CIA operative Luke Brunner, says his new show is reminiscent of one of his old films.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies’… Well, here it is," he said in a press release.

The 1994 film starred Schwarzenegger with Jamie Lee Curtis, as a spy believed to be a salesman by his family.

Netflix details the show as surrounding "a CIA operative on the verge of retirement," who discovers a family secret. "Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Schwarzenegger says the new show "will kick your a-- and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick [Santora, showrunner], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The eight-episode season of "FUBAR" will premiere on Netflix May 25. Each episode will span 60 minutes.

In the trailer, Schwarzenegger whips around in a BMW sports car, fires guns, smokes a cigar and purposely utters, "I'm back, baby," a nod to his infamous "Terminator" line.

"Top Gun: Maverick" actress Monica Barbaro will star as Schwarzenegger's daughter in the show. Additional cast members include Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, Milan Carter and Barbara Eve Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 75-year-old executive produces the program, along with Santora.

"I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films – I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen – so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me," Santora said in a statement.

"The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking a--... that’s why I wanted "FUBAR" to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action!"