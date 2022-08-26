Arnold Schwarzenegger's son will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is reportedly making his "Dancing with the Stars" debut.

According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, will be one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only announced contestants to be joining the upcoming season.

The 31st season debuts on Sept. 19.

Reps for "Dancing with the Stars" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It appears that Schwarzenegger’s son has been following in the actor’s footsteps. In November, Baena took to Instagram to announce that he was cast in a movie titled "Lava."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SON JOSEPH BAENA REVEALS WHY HE DOESN'T USE ACTOR'S LAST NAME: 'MY DAD IS OLD-SCHOOL'

"Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!," he wrote alongside a shirtless picture of himself.

Baena spoke with E! News in December to explain why he dropped the famous "Schwarzenegger" last name. "There's a few different variables in that," he told the outlet.

"But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

But that does not mean Baena has not been grateful for the former Governor of California’s guidance.

"I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot," he said. "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, the housekeeper he had an affair with while married to his ex-wife Maria Shriver. The former couple share four children: Katherine, 32, Christina, 31, Patrcik, 28 and Christopher, 24.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine in February, Baena detailed the day the news of his father’s affair made headlines.

"I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave," he told the outlet. "And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.' I'm 13. Your body's transforming; your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes."

He continued: "I don't have to get into acting or bodybuilding. I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad," he said. "But I'm more happy that I am finding joy in what I'm doing and that I'm doing exactly what I've always dreamed about."

"A lot of guys struggle with trying to make their dad proud or trying to get out of their dad's shadow. But as long as you're doing what you want to do, then that all comes. Of course, maybe those guys don't have such nice dads," Baena shared.