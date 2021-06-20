Arnold Schwarzenegger says his children 'hated' his job as governor in interview with daughter Katherine

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids were not fans of his political career.

The 73-year-old actor and retired governor spoke about his family’s sentiments with his eldest daughter Katherine, 31, on her Instagram show: "Before, During and After Baby."

On Saturday, the pair sat down for Katherine’s 32nd episode – a "grand finale of Father’s Day week." Within the near 34-minute interview, Arnold acknowledged his four children weren’t happy with his transition from action movie star to the 38th governor of California.

The Schwarzenegger family moved from Hollywood to Sacramento, where Arnold served two terms from 2003 to 2011.

"First of all, I think it is very important to let everyone know how much you kids hated my job. It was one of those kind of odd things where I just thought that: ‘Oh, my kids will be so proud of me being governor now. And all this stuff, but I don’t think that you guys really kind of connected with that," Arnold said. "I think you were so used to what we were doing when I was on a movie set."

The "Terminator" star explained that his children were more accustomed to doing their homework in movie studios and joining him on sets where he could be blowing up a building or filming a fight scene.

"This was your entertainment," he added. "So, when you think about after-school programs, you guys had like the perfect after-school program."

However, when all that changed as the family planted roots in Sacramento, Arnold noted that his kids would tell him outright that they hated his job as governor.

According to the Austrian-born bodybuilder turned American politician, his children didn’t like the seriousness of California’s capital and would ask why their circumstances had changed.

While his kids weren’t ecstatic about his time in office, there was a reason behind Arnold’s governor.

In his own words, he "had this fixation about fixing the state and making the state better. And so that's why I ran from one moment to the other when there was a recall."

Arnold also went on to commend his ex-wife Maria Shriver, 65, for her support as a working mother and political confidant.

The couple were married from 1986 to 2017, and raised four children together, including Katherine, Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and Christina, 29.

Arnold is also a father to Joseph Baena, 23, who was birthed by the Hollywood actor’s former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.