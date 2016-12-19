Ariel Winter wears revealing dress to visit Santa

Ariel Winter is putting new meaning to the classic Christmas phrase "naughty or nice."

The "Modern Family" star went a little bit naughty in a revealing white mini dress with flare sleeves and a plunging neckline during a festive trip to The Grove in Los Angeles. A pair of gold wedge sandals completed the sexy look and accented Winter’s tan legs.

The 18-year-old actress had her four young nieces in tow to meet Santa Claus during the Sunday outing.

The actress' sister shared a cute snapshot to Instagram of the meet and greet with Santa, alongside the caption, "#cousins and the best aunt ever."

Later that night, Winter bundled up for date with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, which she shared on Snapchat, proving that the new couple is still going strong.

The ABC star recently went public with her new romance late last month when a photo surfaced of the two in mid-smooch.