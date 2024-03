Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ariana Grande urged her fans against attacking the people in her circle after the release of the singer's new album "Eternal Sunshine."

The 30-year-old pop star shared a message for her followers on her Instagram Story on Saturday, after her seventh studio album dropped Friday.

"i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite," Grande wrote.

She continued, "although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through[sic] line of deep, sincere love…"

"if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely," Grande added.

The two-time Grammy Award winner later followed up with another post to her Instagram Story in which she wrote, "thank you! i love you!!!!!!!"

"Eternal Sunshine" is the first full-length album that Grande has debuted in four years, following her chart-topping 2020 release "Positions." The album's release comes after Grande's highly-publicized divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

Grande and the 28-year-old real estate agent began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement the following December. The two tied the knot in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, California.

In July, Grande filed for divorce from Gomez amid rumors that she was romantically involved with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, 31. That same month, Slater split from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

While Grande and Slater haven't officially confirmed their relationship, the two have been spotted out together on several occasions since parting ways with their spouses.

Since "Eternal Sunshine's release on Friday, Grande's fans have taken to social media to analyze the album's lyrics and speculate over whether some of the 13 tracks were inspired by her divorce from Gomez or rumored romance with Slater.

Grande, who is a longtime fan of actor Jim Carrey, has said that the album was partly an homage to the actor's 2005 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." In the sci-fi romantic drama, Carrey and Kate Winslet played ex-lovers who use a futuristic technology to delete all memories of each other following a painful break-up.

The "thank u, next" hitmaker has not directly commented on whether she drew upon her personal relationships when creating the album.

During a Friday interview on "The Zach Sang Show," she indicated that some of the songs included "Eternal Sunshine" were about coping with a difficult split.

While discussing the track "i wish i hated you," Grande said via E! News, "I think it's like a very important color to exist within the album, because it's just an important piece of the puzzle to me—that I'm happy to acknowledge the goodness, I really am, and the efforts and that it just was not correct."

"And I don't need to pretend that you're a monster to make peace with this ending," the singer continued. "Grieving would be so much easier if we hated a person."

"It's like ‘good riddance,' but no, capturing the complexity of ‘what happens if I don't' is imperative," she added. "It's protective as well."

On Saturday, Spotify announced that "Eternal Sunshine" had set a record as the platform's most streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.

Grande is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," which is being hosted by Josh Brolin.