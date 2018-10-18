Ariana Grande covers Pete Davidson finger tattoo with Band-Aid at first performance since their split

Ariana Grande has proved that she is trying to move on from her ex, Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday, the singer stepped out for the first time since the very public breakup, after the couple announced the end of their whirlwind romance and engagement over the weekend.

During her first post-split outing, Grande donned metallic, green makeup while taping a performance for NBC’s “A Very Wicked Halloween” musical special, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the famous Broadway show. But while grasping the microphone during her set, Grande showed off a Band-Aid on her formally-clad diamond ring finger, which covered up her Davidson tattoo that read, “Pete.”

In similar stride, the “SNL” comedian recently transformed his bunny ear tattoo that was decided to his ex into a regular heart.

Grande opened up about her heartbreaking split on Tuesday and announced that she would be taking another break social media in a message to fans on her Instagram story.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande began referring to the taping of the “Wicked” special with stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

The singer’s social media announcement came shortly after Grande shared another Instagram story post about struggling with her anxiety in which she wrote, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Grande also recently expressed that she was going through a difficult time following the death of ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, resulting in her canceling some appearances and tweeting a lot of personal messages to fans saying she needed a break. Us Weekly then reported that she pulled out of an appearance at a cancer benefit scheduled for this past Saturday for personal reasons.

On Tuesday it was reported that Grande returned her $93,000 engagement ring to Davidson but kept their pet pig.

