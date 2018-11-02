Ariana Grande appears to clap back at ex Pete Davidson over comedian's joke about failed engagement

Pop star Ariana Grande snapped back at ex-fiancé Pete Davidson after the comedian made a joke about their relationship during a commercial for an upcoming “Saturday Night Live” episode.

In the ad, Davidson introduces himself to singer Maggie Rogers and asks if she “wants to get married.”

Rogers shakes her head and replies, “no.”

Davidson sighs, looks into the camera, and says “0-for-3.”

The joke didn’t appear to sit well with the "God is a Woman” singer as Grande took to Twitter and appeared to express her distaste for her ex’s joke.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u (sic) sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande wrote before following up with, “thank u (sic), next.” Both tweets were subsequently deleted.

The former couple announced their break up on Oct. 14 after a short-lived four-month engagement. A source told Fox News their breakup appeared to be imminent after Grande’s ex Mac Miller died of a suspected overdose.

Davidson broke his silence on the breakup late last month during a comedy show. He compared his failed relationships to being “kicked in the d—k.”