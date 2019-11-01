Antonio Banderas recalls Madonna pursuing him while he was married: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Antonio Banderas recalled the time in the 1990s when he was Madonna’s No. 1 crush, and how blissfully unaware he was of that fact.

The 59-year-old actor was asked about the “Like a Prayer” singer’s 1991 fictional documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare” during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” In the film, Madonna makes it clear that she's incredibly attracted to the “Desperado” actor.

During the interview, Banderas admits that he not only had no clue that she had a crush on him but didn’t even know that he was featured in her docu-drama.

"I was finishing The Mambo Kings here in Los Angeles, and she called me one morning. I thought someone was just making a joke at me," Banderas recalled. "Because I picked up my phone in my hotel room and it was Madonna. I couldn't believe it."

"She said, 'Listen, I want to show you this documentary that you are in,'" he continued. "And I said, 'What? What documentary? What are you talking about?'"

Banderas made sure to note that Madonna gave him the option to be removed from the film if he was uncomfortable with the way he was portrayed, but he ultimately decided he didn’t mind being considered a heartthrob to a star as big as her.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, the actor was married to Ana Leza at the time, but they later split. He married Melanie Griffith in 1996, the same year he co-starred with Madonna in “Evita.”

Madonna lamented the poor timing of Banderas’ marriages in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern when asked if they ever hooked up.

“I wished … I had a big crush on him [but] he was with Melanie Griffith. She never left his side."

Griffith and the actor divorced in 2015.