Anthony, Deidre Scaramucci slam Meghan McCain for dissing them on 'The View'

There is a new feud brewing between "The View" co-host Meghan McCain and the Scaramuccis after McCain rejected the possible addition of Deirdre Scaramucci to the "Real Housewives of New York" cast.

It has been reported this week that "RHONY" was trying to court Deidre Scaramucci, the wife of onetime White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, to the hit reality show. He expressed his support for the potential casting on his radio show.

While Mrs. Scaramucci received a glowing endorsement from liberal "View" co-host Joy Behar, who predicted she'd be "great" on the show, McCain expressed her opposition as a "loyal" viewer of the Bravo series.

"It is a really perfect cast right now, they don't need her," McCain declared. "Beyond anything else, I don't think we should be rewarding bad behavior. I'm sorry, Anthony Scaramucci joined the administration, our government, during a time to only be on TV. If this is some people using the White House to get on television to get on reality television, I don't support it."

McCain added that she'd like to "keep a separation of reality and government," which sparked a laugh from her co-hosts who told her "it's too late."

Those remarks did not receive a warm response from Mrs. Scaramucci.

After thanking Behar for "being sweet," Scaramucci tweeted, "I guess @MeghanMcCain thinks she got the job on @TheView by not being John McCain's daughter?"

Her husband also had a message for the TV host.

"I didn’t serve the govt to be on TV. I was already on," the former White House official told McCain. "I took incoming that effected [sic] my personal life. Yet never once have I done anything but honor your family and your Dad’s sacrifices for the country. It didn’t work out for me but it was well intended. #BeNice".