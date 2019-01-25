Anne Hathaway defends her role in 'Serenity' as critics give it low ratings, bad reviews

As critics continue to malign the new film “Serenity,” Anne Hathaway is defending her role in the movie and hoping fans will stick with its twists and turns despite the poor initial reception.

Hathaway took to Instagram on Thursday where she posted an image of herself in a flowy blue skirt from the premiere of the film, which co-stars Matthew McConaughey, with a caption that defended not only the movie but her decision to be in it.

ANNE HATHAWAY SAYS 'MY COUNTRY GASSED CHILDREN' IN POST AGAINST USE OF TEAR GAS AT BORDER

“We keep it real around here: some critics get @serenityfilm and, like me, find it interesting, moving, ambitious and different, and for some it just doesn’t work,” she wrote. “That’s cool- there is no failure, only learned events, not everyone has to like everything, and the critical response doesn’t change my feelings about the movie. However, other people’s time and money are not to be taken for granted, so I just want to be clear: I endorse the movie, many critics don’t.”

She concluded: “Anyway, wasn’t my @givenchyofficial skirt for the premiere rad?”

Critics far and wide are not on board with the film. It only scored 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Associated Press’ review of the movie did not have many kind things to say, other than the fact that the two stars gave it their all.

ANNE HATHAWAY SAYS SHE'S DONE DRINKING AFTER NIGHT OUT WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

"’Serenity’ may be hopelessly at sea but all of the performers are nevertheless fully committed to the tale, particularly Hathaway and McConaughey, who apparently has a thing for movies with boats (‘Mud,’ ‘'Fool's Gold’). Both are led astray by a wayward script about a fisherman named Dill who's caught in a bit of a pickle. ‘Serenity’ now? I wouldn't recommend it,” it reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film hit theaters on Jan. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.