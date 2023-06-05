Anna Shay, 'Bling Empire' star, dead at 62

"Bling Empire" star Anna Shay has died. She was 62.

The heiress and philanthropist died from a stroke. It's not immediately clear when she died.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away," the family said in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

CYNTHIA WEIL, GRAMMY-WINNING ‘YOU’VE LOST THAT LOVIN' FEELING' SONGWRITER, DEAD AT 82'

Shay starred on all three seasons of the Netflix series, which focused on a cast of affluent Asian American friends and their lavish lifestyles in Beverly Hills. She told OprahMag.com in a 2021 interview she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast of "Bling Empire."

The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death.

Her last post on Instagram was shared in December. Shay wished her followers happy holidays, and wrote, "May all your dreams come true. And a very special Thank you to all at the Netflix."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stars of the popular reality series included Kane Lim, DJ Kim Lee, Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Gabriel Chu and Cherie Chan.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Jessey Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Andrew Gray, Jamie Xie and celebrity hair guru Guy Tang rounded out their friend group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.