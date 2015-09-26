Anna Duggar is 'doing well' and 'taking time for herself' as Josh remains in rehab

ET exclusively spoke to Anna Duggar's cousin-in-law, Amy (Duggar) King, who offered details about how Anna's doing as her disgraced husband, Josh, remains in rehab for sex addiction.

Amy, who married Dillon King earlier this month, tells ET that she's been in touch with Anna to offer encouragement and support during this tough time.

WATCH: 13 Awkward Ways Josh and Anna Duggar Described Their Love Story, in Their Own Words

According to Amy, Anna is "doing well." In fact, she says that Anna is stronger than she would be if she were in the same situation. Amy says that Anna is "strong" and really "taking the time she needs for herself."

As a mother of four, Anna is spending a lot of quality time with her family, according to Amy.

WATCH: Anna Duggar Tries to Put a Smile On Sans Josh

"There is a reason God gives you family," Amy says. "It's for moments like this. We encourage her as much as we can."

Click here to subscribe to FOX411’s YouTube channel

Anna was in attendance for Amy's nuptials on Sept. 6, despite all the backlash against her husband following his confession to molesting five young girls as well as his statement admitting he had been "unfaithful" to Anna. An eyewitness told ET that Anna "tried to put a smile on" at the wedding, but that she "looked kind of sad."

WATCH: Anna Duggar's Brother Slams Josh Duggar

According to a source close to the Duggars, the family is currently bracing for more Josh bombshells.

"It's all so sad, and at this point, who knows what else will come to light," the source said.

Meanwhile, Anna's brother, Daniel Keller, had harsh words for Josh concerning the scandals.

WATCH: Duggar Family Bracing for More Josh Duggar Bombshells

"I won't stop trying to get that pig out of our family," he posted on Facebook last month. "I have been thinking of [Anna] and sick to my stomach for her for last few days."

"I don't think Josh will see that this is a big deal and be truly broken till [Anna moving out] happens," he added. "I bet my life on the fact that Josh has not come to true brokenness yet."

According to Daniel, he opened up his home to his sister and her children, but she declined the offer.