Anna Camp, who contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask 'one time,' has a warning: 'It can happen to anyone’

Anna Camp is imploring everyone to wear face-coverings after she said she recently contracted coronavirus after a one-off instance where she didn’t wear a mask.

“I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19,” Camp, 37, began in a lengthy note shared to her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms.”

The “Pitch Perfect” actress said since the start of the pandemic, she’s remained “incredibly safe, wearing a mask as well as being cognizant of using hand sanitizer.

However, Camps said the “one time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

“People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” Camp continued. “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Camp said her symptoms included, “Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return,” a feeling she described as “extremely disorienting,” adding that “I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.”

The singer said other symptoms arrived about a month later which included “dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.”

She maintained that she wasn’t naïve to the fact that she has since lived to tell the tale of her recovery and urged everyone to do everything they can to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

“I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are,” she wrote. “Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone.”

She continued: “Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives.”

Camp also thanked those who had reached out to her and checked on her “during this scary time.”

“Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️.”