Angelina Jolie given OK to sell share of her, Brad Pitt's $164M French estate: report

Angelina Jolie has been given the green light to unload her portion of a pricey French estate shared with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The two actors have been battling over the future of the property, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News, as it is owned by separate limited liability corporations that both parties control. Initially, Pitt owned 60% of the property but previously transferred 10% to his then-wife long before their separation, making the estate a 50/50 split.

According to the documents, Jolie and Pitt were to offer one another the opportunity to buy out their share of the property should they ever split or decide to unload their portion. Sources told Fox News that Jolie was attempting to sidestep such proceedings by selling her own share.

However, according to new court documents obtained by People magazine, the "Maleficent" star has been given the go-ahead to sell off her share of the property, which is valued in total at $164 million.

Earlier this week, Pitt filed a complaint in court claiming that Jolie did not give him the option to buy out her share of the 1,000-acre estate dubbed Chateau Miraval in Correns, France.

Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Pitt originally held his stake through his company Mondo Bongo. Meanwhile, Jolie held her portion through her company Nouvel.

"It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager," the complaint stated.

"We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that would circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval), taking, as a result, a capital gain raised thanks to Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute."

Pitt and Jolie got married at the posh abode back in 2014 in a super-secret ceremony only attended by their six children.