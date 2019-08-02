Angelina Jolie exposes large back tattoos in sexy new fragrance campaign

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in a new fragrance campaign.

In a video for Guerlain Mon Guerlain Intense fragrance -- released on Friday -- the 44-year-old actress shows off her numerous, large back tattoos while rolling naked in gray satin sheets as The Trogg's classic, "Wild Thing," plays in the background.

"The campaign is set in the rural surroundings of Angelina Jolie's Cambodian home," the brand revealed of the ad, which was shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki.

The "Maleficent" star is known for her eclectic collection of tattoos.

Her body art includes a Buddhist saying on her left scapula, which reportedly translates to: "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always.

"Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."

She also has a 12-inch long Bengal tiger portrait on her lower back, which she allegedly had done in Bangkok during a two-hour session with tattoo artist Sompong Kanhphai -- who used a traditional Thai needle -- in July 2004.

In addition, Jolie has three designs on her middle back, which are supposed to represent four continents and the classical elements of earth, water, air, and fire. She reportedly added those while in Cambodia shooting her movie, "First They Killed My Father."

Lastly, the mother-of-six's neck ink says, "Know Your Rights."

Jolie has previously said of her tattoos: "I love them. They’re body art. I don’t think it’s abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them."