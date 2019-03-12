Angelina Jolie, 4 youngest kids attend 'Dumbo' premiere in Los Angeles

Actress Angelina Jolie took to the red carpet Monday alongside her youngest kids.

Jolie, 43, and four of her six children — Zahara 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 — attended the premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of “Dumbo.” The event took place in El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, according to People.

The actress’ two eldest — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15 — were not in attendance.

Jolie paired her white, custom-made Versace dress with Cartier earrings, according to the publication.

The outing came just weeks after Jolie attended a special screening of the film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” alongside all six of her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s children. That screening took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.