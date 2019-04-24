Angelina Jolie was a 'horrible b---h' during nightmare dinner, model claims

Angelina Jolie was slammed as a “b---h” and a “horrible” person by model Caprice Bourret who claimed she had dinner with the “Maleficent” star and Brad Pitt on separate occasions.

Bourret, who appeared on reality shows “Ladies of London” and “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., told British magazine New! that Jolie and Pitt left completely different impressions on her following their separate dinner dates.

“I had dinner with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separately, though I can’t remember if they were married at the time,” Bourret told the magazine, according to Yahoo Celebrity UK. “Brad was amazing, Angelina was a b----. She didn’t say one word the entire night. She just sat there looking into space.”

“Honestly, she was horrible,” Bourret said of the 43-year-old actress.

The model added that Pitt was “more of a Jennifer Aniston man,” referring to the “Fight Club” star’s marriage to the “Friends” actress from 2000 to 2005.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE ARE OFFICIALLY SINGLE

“Brad is such a nice guy and definitely more of a Jennifer Aniston man,” she said.

Bourret did not provide details about when the dinners occurred or the reason why she met them on separate occasions.

Jolie and Pitt began dating in shortly after he ended his relationship with Aniston in 2005. The couple, who met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” got married in 2014 but announced they were separating two years later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their single statuses were legally restored earlier this month following years of divorce proceedings. Jolie also officially dropped her ex’s surname from her name.