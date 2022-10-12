Angela Lansbury records magical performance as Mrs. Potts in ‘Beauty and the Beast’: ‘Musical theatre heaven’

Fans remember legendary Hollywood icon Angela Lansbury in her magical role as Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast."

In a captivating video featured on the Disney+ original documentary "Howard," the talented singer and actress is seen stepping into a recording booth to work on the classic song "Be Our Guest."



Lansbury is joined by late actor Jerry Orbach, who voiced Lumiere the candlestick in "Beauty and the Beast," in the dynamic performance.

Audiences were immediately reeled in for the pair’s delightful duet, as Orbach began recording the iconic song, and Lansbury’s enchanting voice followed.

"It was musical theater heaven," composer songwriter Alan Menken revealed in the documentary.

This is magical. 🪄



Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach recording Beauty and the Beast.



🎥 https://t.co/hdW1XJs2H7 pic.twitter.com/COmVlrS6ET — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 11, 2022

"There was an incredible thrill walking into that studio…and have this full orchestra and this full chorus performing…live," "Beauty and the Beast" director Kirk Wise remarked.

Viewers can see Lansbury’s energetic and jubilant performance, as the iconic late actress sang flawlessly during the heartwarming studio session.

In 1991, Lansbury starred in the Disney classic, "Beauty and the Beast" as Mrs. Potts, the former castle cook who turned into a teapot after the curse was placed on the castle. The film was a huge success, grossing $331 million at the box office worldwide.

"Beauty and the Beast" had a huge impact on the film industry and left a lasting legacy after being nominated for six Academy Awards, three of them being in the best original song category.

The songs, "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and "Beauty and the Beast" were nominated in that category, and the last song, sang by Lansbury in the film, won the award.

Angela Lansbury, one of Hollywood's most legendary stars, passed away at the age of 96 on Tuesday, her family confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.