Amy Schumer shows off toned figure and impressive weight loss in new photos

Amy Schumer is showing off her confidence after losing weight and getting back to feeling like herself.

The comedian and actress shared a candid update with fans on Instagram.

She said she’s celebrating not just how she looks, but how she feels after recovering from back surgery.

"I’m feeling strong and like myself," Schumer wrote, tagging her trainer on social media.

"I’m enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel. I’m so grateful to be pain free thanks to my trainer, who has helped strengthen me since my back surgery."

Schumer, 44, paired the message with a photo showing off her toned figure, marking what she called a major step forward in her health journey.

The "Trainwreck" star has been open about her past struggles with chronic pain and recovery from several surgeries, including a hysterectomy for endometriosis in 2021.

Now, after several years, she said she finally feels strong — and free from pain.

Her followers were quick to flood the comments with support, praising her for keeping it real.

"Thought this was a Trainwreck flashback. So happy to hear you’re feeling as amazing as you look!! That’s what matters," one fan wrote.

Fans continued to applaud the comedian for her youthful look, "You look twenty six and a half."

"Hot mama. You look amazing," another comment read.

The comedian recently gave fans an unfiltered look at her fitness progress, as she showed off her flat abs in a mirror selfie that quickly caught attention online.

Dressed in a sports bra and dark-colored pants, Schumer kept things candid both in her pose and her message.

Her caption read, "No filter, no filler, no clean mirror."

In the photo, Schumer stood in front of a bathroom mirror with her toned midriff on display.

The post follows months of updates from the "Kinda Pregnant" star, who has been open about her fitness and health journey.