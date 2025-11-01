Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer shows off toned figure and impressive weight loss in new photos

Comedian credits trainer for helping her recover from back surgery, chronic pain struggles

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Amy Schumer is showing off her confidence after losing weight and getting back to feeling like herself.

The comedian and actress shared a candid update with fans on Instagram.

She said she’s celebrating not just how she looks, but how she feels after recovering from back surgery.

Amy Schumer Academy Awards

Amy Schumer celebrates being pain free after back surgery recovery, sharing her strength journey and fitness progress with fans on social media. (Getty Images)

"I’m feeling strong and like myself," Schumer wrote, tagging her trainer on social media.

"I’m enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel. I’m so grateful to be pain free thanks to my trainer, who has helped strengthen me since my back surgery."

Schumer, 44, paired the message with a photo showing off her toned figure, marking what she called a major step forward in her health journey.

Amy Schumer poses on the red carpet in a white dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The "Trainwreck" star has been open about her past struggles with chronic pain and recovery from several surgeries, including a hysterectomy for endometriosis in 2021. (Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair/Getty Images)

The "Trainwreck" star has been open about her past struggles with chronic pain and recovery from several surgeries, including a hysterectomy for endometriosis in 2021.

Now, after several years, she said she finally feels strong — and free from pain.

Her followers were quick to flood the comments with support, praising her for keeping it real.

Amy Schumer attends red carpet screening wearing white dress

The comedian credits a trainer for helping her recover from back surgery, chronic pain struggles. (Stefanie Keenan)

"Thought this was a Trainwreck flashback. So happy to hear you’re feeling as amazing as you look!! That’s what matters," one fan wrote.

Fans continued to applaud the comedian for her youthful look, "You look twenty six and a half."

"Hot mama. You look amazing," another comment read.

Schumer recently gave fans an unfiltered look at her fitness progress, as she showed off her flat abs in a mirror selfie that quickly caught attention online.

The comedian recently gave fans an unfiltered look at her fitness progress, as she showed off her flat abs in a mirror selfie that quickly caught attention online.

Dressed in a sports bra and dark-colored pants, Schumer kept things candid both in her pose and her message.

Her caption read, "No filter, no filler, no clean mirror."

In the photo, Schumer stood in front of a bathroom mirror with her toned midriff on display.

The post follows months of updates from the "Kinda Pregnant" star, who has been open about her fitness and health journey.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

