‘American Sniper’ wife profiles America’s new pioneers in new book ‘American Spirit’

Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle, says America’s pioneer spirit is still alive today, “it just looks a little bit different.”

Kyle told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that she found that spirit in the everyday heroes she profiles in her new book “American Spirit," which hits shelves today.

She explained who these heroes are who inspire her with their pioneering spirit.

“People who are sacrificing themselves for future generations, they’re pouring out and loving their neighbors, helping each other get across that mountain pass,” she said. “It just looks a little bit different right now, but they’re still doing it, helping each other get to the next level.”

Her husband’s autobiography American Sniper was the basis for the 2014 film of the same name. He was shot dead at a Texas gun range in 2013 by a fellow military veteran who was suffering from PTSD and mental illness.

Among those she profiles in her book is Donnie Davis who operates a nonprofit that built homes for veterans.

“He was in the military then he was in law enforcement,” Kyle said. “As he says he knows what the barrel of a gun tastes like and he knows the suffering of somebody who fights evil all the time.”

“And he took his pain and he turned it into something better,” she said of Davis.

Kyle says another new pioneer she writes about is a couple who have devoted their lives to helping foster children.

“Wherever you heart is you have a gift to bring into the world and you have an opportunity to either use your own pain or see somebody else’s pain. Just do something,” she said.

She added, “Most of these people didn’t expect to light a movement. They just were a spark.”