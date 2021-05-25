‘American Idol’ star Arthur Gunn addresses his decision to leave show ‘last minute’ ahead of season finale

Arthur Gunn is responding to questions about his absence from the "American Idol" season finale.

The singer and guitar strummer took to Instagram on Monday to address why he skipped out on the "Idol" Season 19 sendoff that would have seen Gunn perform alongside Sheryl Crow.

"Well, let's just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary @sherylcrow . what happened is not much to discuss at this point," Gunn began a lengthy caption alongside a photo showing words of inspiration. "I would like to make it up and invite @sherylcrow to perform couple of songs on the July 30th at @thecotillion."

The songwriter pressed that it was a "last-minute" decision to drop out of the reality competition so late in the game.

"I couldn't help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences," Gunn continued. "It's not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It's not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show."

The 23-year-old thanked the show for giving him the opportunity but maintained that "sometimes things happen and it happens for a reason I guess."

"I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I'm sorry if I did let down anyone," Gunn lamented, adding, "but I felt like all these confrontations didn't need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!"

Lionel Richie, 71, told People magazine during a show interview that the judges didn’t "even know what happened."

"It's a spicy show," Katy Perry, 36, added. "It's a live 3-hour show and quite honestly we've had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore."

Luke Bryan, 44, added it wasn’t the "first time we've had to operate on the fly."

Due to Gunn’s absence, Bryan said they simply rolled with the punches thrown at them and they ended up pulling fellow Top 16 contestant, Graham DeFranco from the audience to jam out with Crow.

"[He] was there to support Chayce so we're pulling [DeFranco] out of the crowd and we're like, 'Get up and sing with Sheryl Crow' and he was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Gunn’s exit marked the third "Idol" contestant to walk away from the show this season. Sunday’s grand finale saw Chayce Beckham crowned as the winner.

In April, Top 12 contestant Wyatt Pike left the show citing "personal reasons." A month later, Top 5 contestant Caleb Kennedy exited the show due after a leaked video surfaced online of him next to someone who appears to be wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Fremantle, which produces "Idol," had no comment when reached by Fox News.