Amazon releases 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' but fans complain only 2nd episode worked at first

Amazon's most expensive show ever appeared to get off to a bit of a rocky start.

A slew of Amazon Prime customers hoping to watch the streaming service’s lavish "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" when it dropped Thursday night took to social media to complain that only the second episode was available.

The first two episodes were supposed to be up on Amazon starting at 9 p.m. ET but Twitter was filled with fans who said there was an issue.

One person tweeted soon after the episodes were supposed to be available "Prime Video messed up so bad, Episode 2 of Rings of Power is up but not episode 1."

CLAIMS OF UNSAFE CONDITIONS ON ‘LORD OF THE RINGS' SERIES SET REFUTED BY AMAZON STUDIOS AS ‘INACCURATE’

Another wrote, "Rings Of Power already off to a bad start... I guess I'm starting with episode 2????"

"Why do I have episode 2 of Rings of Power available but not episode 1?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?," a third said. "COME ON I WANT MY STABBY LADY."

"Only episode 2 is released, which was before 9pm even," another complained.

"So ticked- ready to watch The Rings of Power @PrimeVideo and I have no play option for episode 1 on my phone or tv," another wrote along with a screenshot of the problem.

Another said: "My roommate is angrily screaming at his Alexa demanding to know why episode 2 of rings of power is available and not episode 1."

One fan even posted a Golem meme that begged, "Give us a chance, precious. Give us a chance!"

Screenshots of episode one appeared to say "this episode is unavailable."

It’s not clear how widespread the issue was and it appeared to have been rectified within the hour.

"The Rings of Power" is a prequel series set before the events of the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit."

The 8-episode season of "The Rings of Power" has reportedly cost the company an estimated $715 million – making it the most expensive show ever.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to begin shooting in October.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.