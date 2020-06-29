Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

With the summer in full swing, people across the country are planning out their July schedules with some great family-friend streaming entertainment courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The popular streaming platform in July 2020 is betting big on comedy films, which is perfect for those that want to end a long, active summer day with a nice, relaxing night by the TV. Users can look forward to the family-friendly films “Megamind,” “Big Fish” and “Hitch.” Meanwhile, adult viewers can expect to stream “Pineapple Express” or the romantic comedy “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

Horror fans can look forward to binging Rob Zombie’s graphic 2005 film “The Devil’s Rejects.”

To help dedicated movie and TV watches plan the middle of their summer vacation, below is a rundown of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in July 2020:

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)



July 3

Series

Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series



July 6

Series

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5



July 7

Movies

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)



July 17

Series

Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series



July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)



July 24

Movies

Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)



July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4