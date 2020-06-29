Expand / Collapse search
Published

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

With the summer in full swing, people across the country are planning out their July schedules with some great family-friend streaming entertainment courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The popular streaming platform in July 2020 is betting big on comedy films, which is perfect for those that want to end a long, active summer day with a nice, relaxing night by the TV. Users can look forward to the family-friendly films “Megamind,” “Big Fish” and “Hitch.” Meanwhile, adult viewers can expect to stream “Pineapple Express” or the romantic comedy “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

Horror fans can look forward to binging Rob Zombie’s graphic 2005 film “The Devil’s Rejects.”

To help dedicated movie and TV watches plan the middle of their summer vacation, below is a rundown of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in July 2020:

July 1
Movies
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)

The Will Smith-led film 'Hitch' joins Amazon Prime in July 2020.

Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
 
July 3
Series
Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
 
July 6
Series
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
 
July 7
Movies
The Tourist (2010)

July 11
Movies
Vivarium (2020)

The movie 'Megamind' is hitting Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.

July 15
Movies
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)
 
July 17
Series
Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series
 
July 19
Movies
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)
 
July 24
Movies
Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27
Movies
Good Deeds (2012)
 
July 29
Series
Animal Kingdom: Season 4