Alyssa Milano praises meeting with Ted Cruz, says she's 'cautiously optimistic' for gun reform

Actress/activist Alyssa Milano said she was "cautiously optimistic" after her sitdown with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., on Tuesday to discuss gun violence.

Milano met Cruz in his D.C. office along with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, and gun control activist Ben Jackson and live-streamed the conversation on Facebook, which lasted over an hour.

Appearing on CNN, the "Charmed" star admitted that she didn't think the meeting would happen after she and Cruz traded barbs on social media last week.

"I felt like this meeting was important, obviously, to reach across the aisle, to have a civil discussion on this matter, to look at him in the eye and say you're on the wrong side of this," Milano explained.

Milano told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she believed that Cruz "understands the magnitude" of the current gun debate amid the mass shootings and noted how they clashed on the subject of background checks.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that he knows the issue and hopeful, I guess, that he's willing to do something about it?" Milano elaborated. "And the most important thing, I think, on this issue is that this is not even a bipartisan issue, it's a non-partisan issue."

Milano later added that the Republican lawmaker didn't make any promises but agreed that there is a "serious problem," which she considered to be a "good first step."

"Look, we need to talk to each other. We need to have these conversations," she continued. "They're awkward, they're uncomfortable, we fumble, we can't find the right words, but if we all speak from the heart and lead through service- service not to our political party but to our country and to each other, then maybe we can get something done here. Then maybe we can fix the problems we are having right now."