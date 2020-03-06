Ali Fedotowsky embraces dimples 'cheeks and face' in backside beach snap

Ali Fedotowsky has no fears when it comes to showing off her body after giving birth to two kids.

The former "Bachelorette" star, 35, revealed on her Instagram this week that she no longer wastes time worrying about her appearance because that's not what life's about.

The busy mom had her hands full during a recent Hawaiian getaway, as a snap she shared to Instagram shows her carrying her son, Riley, 21 months, on her hip with one hand, and holding onto her three-year-old daughter Molly with the other.

The former reality star drew attention to her thighs and buttocks region in the caption, noting that she was not ashamed of her backside "dimples."

"Dimples on my cheeks and on my face 😉," Fedotowsky wrote. "One week post Hawaii and I find myself sitting here reminiscing while looking at photos on my phone. Best trip of my life. I ate what I wanted, I drank what I wanted, I rocked a bathing suit without any fear whatsoever, and as a result, I created the most amazing memories with my family!"

The body-positive caption continued: "It’s incredible how much time we spend worrying about how we look - and then end up missing moments like this. I vow never to miss them again!"

'BACHELORETTE' STAR ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO REVEALS SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'I CAUGHT IT EARLY'

Earlier this year, Fedotowsky used her social media platforms for another body-positive post, this time about getting routine check-ups. Her message was fueled by her recent skin cancer diagnosis.

“GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer," she wrote alongside a photo of her cancerous mole. "When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office.

ALI FEDOTOWSKY SAYS IT TOOK HER AND HER HUSBAND 3 MONTHS BEFORE THEY SLEPT IN SAME BED AFTER BABY NO. 2

“Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma," Fedotowsky-Manno continued. "Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago.”

“Needless to say, I’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!” the reality TV star added.

Fedotowsky shares her two children with husband Kevin Manno. She is best known for her role as the "Bachelorette" for the ABC show's sixth season.