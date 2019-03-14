Alex Trebek thanks supporters for well-wishes following pancreatic cancer diagnosis

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek thanked his supporters on Thursday, describing himself as “a lucky guy,” following an outpouring of messages he said he’s received in the wake of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The longtime TV host recorded a video, shared on the show’s Twitter account, where he said he’s heard from “hundreds of thousands of people.”

The well-wishes have come from various senders in the form of tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters, according to Trebek.

“Now obviously, I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” he said. “And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered, and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me.”

The 78-year-old revealed his cancer diagnosis in a YouTube video last week, vowing “to fight this” and “to keep working.”

"And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said at the time.

Trebek has since returned to work following his announcement, his representative confirmed to Fox News.

