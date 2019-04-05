Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria slams troll who said she’s ‘annoying’ for sharing possible miscarriage news

Hilaria Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, has no time for Internet trolls.

Baldwin, 35, took to Instagram this week to share a lengthy and emotional post informing her followers she’s “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

Though Baldwin — who said in the post she’s “feeling a bit fragile” and is in need of “support” — asked followers to “be kind” with their comments on the sensitive subject, it appears at least one social media user didn’t heed her request.

ALEC BALDWIN’S WIFE HILARIA BALDWIN REVEALS SHE’S ‘MOST LIKELY EXPERIENCING A MISCARRIAGE’

“Nothing is private anymore… good god, you’re annoying,” the user reportedly commented in response, per USA Today.

Baldwin, in response, urged the commenter to show sympathy rather than insensitivity.

"I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing,” she wrote, according to the newspaper. "And maybe your heart and compassion will grow."

On Thursday, Baldwin, a mother of four, shared a mirror selfie with her hand on her small baby bump, writing alongside the image that she decided to share the heartbreaking news about her possible miscarriage “pretty early” as an effort to “normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” she began the post.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she continued. “I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience.”

Baldwin then wrote she finds it “exhausting” that the first trimester of a pregnancy is constantly shrouded in secrecy.

LAUREN DUGGAR THANKS FANS FOR ‘PRAYERS,’ ENCOURAGEMENT AFTER MISCARRIAGE

“This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand,” she added, later going on to say she is “so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly.”

Despite at least one user’s negative response, Baldwin was largely showered with support after sharing the post.

“Sending so much love your way. You and your family are in my prayers,” wrote actress Jaimie Alexander in response.

“You’re my favorite person on Instagram. I work with moms in my job and I truly believe mothers are the strongest people in the world. Thank you for your vulnerability and sharing this news,” wrote another follower.

“Cannot find any other words other than thank you and love you for your transparency and support of women,” said a third user.

“All my heartfelt love as I, too, understand. Thank you for being transparent,” a fan added.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro David, last May. They are also parents to Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5. Alec Baldwin, who celebrated his 61st birthday on Wednesday, is also father to Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.