Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares odd relationship dynamic: 'Sometimes I'm his mommy'

Although Hilaria Baldwin is a mother to seven children, she sometimes feels like her husband, Alec Baldwin, is her eighth child.

Hilaria, 39, made a bizarre remark about her relationship with Alec, 65, while opening up about motherhood.

"Am I his mommy?" she laughed during an interview with Romper, a site catering to millennial moms. "Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes."

Hilaria made the comments after she discussed whether she enjoys being pregnant after birthing six children. Her seventh child was born via surrogacy.

The mother of seven went on to say that she adores the baby phase, as she refers to having babies as "creating love." Hilaria added that she genuinely enjoys caring for others, especially her husband.

"At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite," she told the media outlet with no further elaboration.

The yoga teacher confessed she "loves giving birth" and compared the experience to a water slide.

"This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that's really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you're like, ‘I want to do this again.'"

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, Raphael, Leo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria and Ilaria together. The "30 Rock" actor also shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

As for whether the Baldwins plan to continue expanding their family, Hilaria suggested that she’s "most definitely" done having kids.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she mused. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

However, she revealed that Alec hasn’t had a vasectomy yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn't done it yet."

Although large, their brood has faced challenges, as Hilaria has been transparent about suffering multiple miscarriages and using a surrogate for baby number six, which resulted in her having two children months apart.

Meanwhile, Alec is currently intertwined with an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on his movie, "Rust."

Alec maintains that he did not fire the gun that tragically killed Hutchins, but rather the weapon misfired.

Although Alec may no longer have an involuntary manslaughter charge to his name from the infamous "Rust" movie set incident, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – the weapons supervisor for the film – certainly does. Prosecutors recently said they believe she was hungover on the day of the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges, which her defense has argued should be dismissed.