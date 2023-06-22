Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares odd relationship dynamic: 'Sometimes I'm his mommy'

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for 11 years, have 7 kids together

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Although Hilaria Baldwin is a mother to seven children, she sometimes feels like her husband, Alec Baldwin, is her eighth child.

Hilaria, 39, made a bizarre remark about her relationship with Alec, 65, while opening up about motherhood.

"Am I his mommy?" she laughed during an interview with Romper, a site catering to millennial moms. "Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes."

ALEC BALDWIN TURNS 65 WITH 7 KIDS UNDER 9 YEARS OLD
 

Alec Baldwin in a classic tuxedo holds onto wife Hilaria in a black outfit, while attending the PEN America Literary Gala

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for 11 years and have seven kids together. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hilaria made the comments after she discussed whether she enjoys being pregnant after birthing six children. Her seventh child was born via surrogacy.

The mother of seven went on to say that she adores the baby phase, as she refers to having babies as "creating love." Hilaria added that she genuinely enjoys caring for others, especially her husband.

"At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite," she told the media outlet with no further elaboration.

The yoga teacher confessed she "loves giving birth" and compared the experience to a water slide. 

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin with kids Rafael, Eduardo, Leonardo, Romeo, Lucia and Carmen Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their children at the "Boss Baby" premiere. (Jason Mendez/WireImage)

"This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that's really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you're like, ‘I want to do this again.'"

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, Raphael, Leo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria and Ilaria together. The "30 Rock" actor also shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

As for whether the Baldwins plan to continue expanding their family, Hilaria suggested that she’s "most definitely" done having kids.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she mused. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

However, she revealed that Alec hasn’t had a vasectomy yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn't done it yet."

Although large, their brood has faced challenges, as Hilaria has been transparent about suffering multiple miscarriages and using a surrogate for baby number six, which resulted in her having two children months apart.

ALEC BALDWIN'S ‘RUST’ ASSISTANT DIRECTOR SENTENCED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF HALYNA HUTCHINS

Alec Baldwin in a dark suit with a light blue shirt and blue pocket square and bushy beard split Halyna Hutchins in a dark green shirt with flowers

Alec Baldwin was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic | Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

Meanwhile, Alec is currently intertwined with an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on his movie, "Rust."

Alec maintains that he did not fire the gun that tragically killed Hutchins, but rather the weapon misfired.

Alec Baldwin with a beard looks off camera on the red carpet, wearing a blue shirt and blazer

Alec Baldwin is not currently facing charges in the "Rust" shooting. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Although Alec may no longer have an involuntary manslaughter charge to his name from the infamous "Rust" movie set incident, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – the weapons supervisor for the film – certainly does. Prosecutors recently said they believe she was hungover on the day of the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges, which her defense has argued should be dismissed.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

