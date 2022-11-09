Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria admits to judging couples with large age gaps before marrying the actor

Hilaria Baldwin has a confession to make. She is admiting she used to "judge" couples with large age gaps until she married Alec Baldwin.

The yoga instructor spoke about her thoughts on relationships during the first episode of her new podcast titled, "Witches Anonymous." She launched the podcast alongside co-host Michelle Campbell.

Hilaria, 38, married Alec, 64, in 2012. The couple just welcomed their seventh child together in September. Alec also shares daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The co-founder of Yoga Vida candidly explained her thoughts on age gaps.

ALEC BALDWIN, HILARIA BALDWIN WELCOME THEIR 7TH CHILD TOGETHER: ‘OUR TINY DREAM COME TRUE’

"Before I got together with Alec [Baldwin], I would judge women and men that had big age differences," Hilaria revealed. "I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever."

"That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like whatever, ‘I hope you die, and I’m going to take all your money,'" she added.

Hilaria went on to question why she was "judgemental" about people who found love.

"Now that I’m in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, what was this trained into my head?" Hilaria added.

"Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hilaria has continued to support her husband after Alec was involved in an on-set shooting in Oct. 2021.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life after a gun the actor was holding discharged on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico.

"'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died," Hilaria wrote on Instagram in December. "I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare."

"I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see," she continued. "Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP