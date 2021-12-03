Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria pledges to 'take care of' actor, jabs critics: 'I don't want to lose you'

Alec Baldwin has a strong supporter in his wife Hilaria.

Since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the actor's film "Rust," Hilaria has been an outspoken supporter of her husband despite intense media attention and scrutiny.

On Thursday night, Baldwin, 63, addressed the shooting — which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — in a tell-all interview with George Stephanopoulos in which the actor said he may have taken his own life if he felt he were responsible for the ordeal.

On Friday, Hilaria took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband embracing and kissing, gushing over the "30 Rock" actor in the caption.

"'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died," she recalled. "I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare."

Hilaria said that she remembers the moment well, as photographers surrounded Baldwin to capture widely spread images of the star speaking on the phone while he cried.

"I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see," she continued. "Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming."

Hilaria said she was "afraid" for Baldwin to "open up" publicly about the shooting because "I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain."

She noted: "Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you."

"You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you," she gushed before adding: "We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

The star said that as "media, social and ‘news’" has developed, she "lost [her] voice" and "stopped speaking because of fear," but praised Baldwin for encouraging her to "speak, use my voice, stay true."

"You were right and continue to inspire me," she stated. "You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every [single] possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together."

The yoga guru circled back around to her opening phrase and said that she and her husband "honor Halyna and her family" and hope to "figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again."

"My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can," she concluded. "I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

Once Baldwin caught wind of the post, he shared his response in the comments.

"I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me," he wrote. "But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth."