Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland bares all in naked pregnancy snap

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland stripped down in her latest pregnancy photo.

The 27-year-old posted a nude mirror selfie on Instagram Tuesday, showcasing her baby bump.

"bb on board," Ireland captioned her post.

In the racy snap, she’s seen showing off her body tattoos and wearing nothing but a towel on her head. Ireland stood in front of a shower and covered up her chest with her hand, as her phone blocked her face in the naked shot.

Ireland’s celebrity friends and family members commented on her post cheering on the expectant mother.

"Ahhhh," cousin Hailey Bieber responded to the photo.

Rumer Willis, who is also pregnant, wrote Ireland looked like a "Gorgeous queen."

The ex-model is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend and Grammy award-winning recording artist, RAC — whose real name is André Allen Anjos.

Ireland gave fans another glimpse of her baby bump on her Instagram story.

She took another mirror selfie and displayed her bare belly while wearing a hoodie with comfy gray sweatpants.

"another day, another sweatpants slay," Ireland captioned the photo.

Alec Baldwin’s oldest daughter also shared another close-up of her bathroom selfie while wearing a black maternity bra. She showed off her visible snake tattoo on her arm, along with other body ink.

Last week, Ireland celebrated her six-month pregnancy milestone on Super Bowl Sunday. She captioned her photo, "Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it" and donned a skimpy light-yellow bikini.

She previously revealed that she plans to name her first daughter Holland.

"I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she explained during an appearance on "Girlboss Radio."

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," Ireland added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Ireland's latest pregnancy photo comes as her father Alec prepares to go to court in the fatal "Rust" shooting case.

The "30 Rock" actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Feb. 24. Baldwin could appear virtually during the hearing, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.