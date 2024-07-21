Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria make first red carpet appearance since 'Rust' case dismissal

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria enjoyed a night on the town following the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter case.

The couple attended a screening of the film "War Game" at the Hamptons International Film Festival’s SummerDocs series in East Hampton, New York.

Alec wore a dark blue jacket, light blue shirt and gray pants, while Hilaria wore a light pink dress with cream high heels.

The "30 Rock" star could be seen smiling on the carpet, and also posed with the filmmakers.

The event marks the Baldwins' first red carpet appearance since the dismissal of Alec’s involuntary manslaughter case.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021.

Last Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," Sommer said. "If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice."

The judge added: "There is no way for the court to right this wrong."

The "with prejudice" addition means the same charge cannot be brought against Alec again.

Alec cried tears of joy in the courtroom after the ruling, and later thanked supporters on Instagram.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family," the 66-year-old wrote.

Following the dismissal, Alec, Hilaria, his brother, Stephen Baldwin, and his legal team were spotted celebrating the trial’s surprising end at a nearby hotel bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The joyous scene was captured by a camera crew who appeared to be connected to a documentary in the works by filmmaker Rory Kennedy, who was also present.

The next day, Baldwin generously tipped the hotel staff, then took an SUV to the Albuquerque airport and hopped on a private plane back to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz, Tracy Wright, and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.