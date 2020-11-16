Alec Baldwin says Trump should be buried in a 'Nazi graveyard' in latest rebuke of the president

Alec Baldwin pulled no punches in his latest rebuke of Donald Trump in which he compared the president to a Nazi.

The actor never misses an opportunity to voice his political opinions and criticize both Trump and his administration. The “30 Rock” actor abandoned any subtlety in his latest jab in which he mocks Trump for losing the election.

In addition, the star calls for the president to be buried in a “Nazi graveyard.”

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” he wrote Monday. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

ALEC BALDWIN SUGGESTS TRUMP IS THE 'VIRUS IN THE US': 'VACCINE ARRIVES IN NOVEMBER'

Later in the day, the actor mocked Trump again while employing a bit of self-deprecating humor. The 62-year-old actor replied to a Tweet Trump wrote the previously day that simply read “I WON THE ELECTION!”

“I’M 40 YEARS OLD!!!” Baldwin responded.

He followed that up with a tweet in which he praised Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for moving the economy in the right direction simply for being the president-elect and vice president-elect respectively.

“The Dow inches closer to 30k with every hint by Trump that he lost and is packing up,” he wrote. “How about that? Biden/Harris economy.”

ALEC BALDWIN BLASTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS, SAYING THEY'VE CAUSED 'COLOSSAL DESTRUCTION' TO AMERICA

The actor is perhaps one of Trump’s most public critics given that the popular sketch show “Saturday Night Live” has used him as its go-to Trump impersonator for many years. His most recent appearance came the week after the election in which most networks, including Fox News, had already called the race for Biden.

Baldwin appeared in a parody of Trump’s speech following the election in which he insisted he’d won reelection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin’s Trump vowed to his supporters he would fight to the “bitter end” and then sat down to play a grand piano, where he musically reminded Americans who he was: a “macho, macho man.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This isn’t goodbye America, I’m just going say, ‘See you in court,'" he waved.