Alec Baldwin suggests Trump is the 'virus in the US': 'Vaccine arrives in November'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Alec Baldwin on Tuesday suggested that President Trump is the "virus" in the United States, alluding to the coronavirus that has sickened and killed thousands worldwide.

"The virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November," tweeted Baldwin, who has won critical acclaim for his comedic portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

SEN. RICK SCOTT SOUNDS ALARM OVER WHO'S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, CALLS FOR INQUIRY

Baldwin, a frequent critic of the president, called Trump the "pandemic that threatens the world" in February as COVID-19 began surging across the globe.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Baldwin and his wife Hilaria said they don't discuss the coronavirus around their four children to avoid “contaminating them with fear.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room, we don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Baldwin explained. “No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that’s it.”

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. reached 184,183 on Tuesday.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.