Alec Baldwin: Trump could use US armed forces to 'stop the election' in November

Alec Baldwin floated a conspiracy theory over the weekend that Donald Trump will use the nation’s armed forces to somehow stop the general election in November.

The actor’s comments came in reference to the ongoing situation in Portland, Ore., in which federal agents were deployed to the area amid ongoing protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody. The city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, has denounced the federal agents' presence over allegedly heavy-handed tactics amid reports they’re refusing to identify themselves to the public and are nabbing protesters off the streets in unmarked cars. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement addressing some of those complaints.

“The ‘police’ activity in Portland, and lack of outrage over/resistance to it tells us how Trump could stop the election in November,” Baldwin wrote over the weekend. “It’s his only hope.”

The “30 Rock” actor’s words come just one day after he shared an article from Esquire reporting on the issue and making a similar argument that the president could look at Portland as a “rehearsal” for something more nefarious in November.

“This is Trump’s election strategy,” Baldwin tweeted along with a link to the article.

He pulled even fewer punches on Sunday with a tweet encouraging Trump to resign for the sake of the Republican party.

“Trump should resign. Save his supporters the money and the effort. Just go. Resign. Spare your party and let them rebuild,” he wrote.

The 62-year-old actor isn't the only one to place the blame for the situation in Portland on the president. Mayor Wheeler alleged that the tactics are a way to, "bolster his sagging polling data."

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown accused Trump of using the power of the federal government to distract the public from the resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States.

In a statement, DHS insisted that agents are identifying themselves as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. But they admitted agents are not wearing name tags -- citing recent doxing incidents against law enforcement.

"The CBP agents identified themselves and were wearing CBP insignia during the encounter," the DHS said in a statement. "The names of the agents were not displayed due to recent doxing incidents against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country."

In its statement, the federal law enforcement agency did not elaborate on any specific incidents of personnel being doxed.

On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon filed a lawsuit against DHS and the U.S. Marshals Service over tactics used by agents against peaceful protesters such as the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and acoustic weapons. The suit allegedly was filed on behalf of legal observers and local journalists.

