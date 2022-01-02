Alec Baldwin speaking with spiritual, philosophical leaders in 2022 to cope with Halyna Huthcins’ death

Alec Baldwin reflected on 2021 and the "worst situation" he’s ever been a part of amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie-Western movie "Rust."

The actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Day where he shared a nearly 13-minute video in which he spoke directly to the camera and shared his hopes for 2022. In it, he echoed comments he previously made in a Christmas video in which he thanked people who have supported him amid the investigation.

"I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had, you know, people who are malignant," he said.

He continued: "The death of Halyna Hutchins. I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemism... Somebody died, very tragically."

Baldwin was holding a gun while rehearsing a scene on the New Mexico set of the movie "Rust." The gun went off, discharging a live round that wasn’t supposed to be on the set in the first place. The bullet killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin is one of the many people at the heart of a highly public police investigation into the matter.

The actor shared that he’s received many well-wishes from people he knows as well as strangers. He told a story about a young woman giving him a note of support she wrote on a Splenda packet at a restaurant as well as shared a letter and a drawing from a friend’s daughter in which she stated that she is praying both for her and the families of those involved.

The actor, 63, continued by noting that he is not particularly fond of New Year’s Resolutions nor keeping them. However, he explained that he has been speaking with various spiritual and philosophical leaders who he refused to name since the death of Hutchins. Per their advice, he is hoping to remove all negative thinking from his life in 2022.

"The one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," Baldwin states. "I’ve been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short circuit all of the negative in your life."

Baldwin continued by noting that he believes it will help him get through the remainder of the investigation.

"That’s what I want. This has been surely the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do," he said.

He concluded his New Year’s Day post by admitting to his critics that his talks with these spiritual and philosophical leaders have allowed him to understand where they’re coming from.

"To those people who offered me the opposite of support… I understand," he said with a laugh. "I understand where you’re coming from. It’s a tough world and a lot of people are traumatized and they want to pass that on to other people."