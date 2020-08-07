Alec Baldwin hosts hour-long chat with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Alec Baldwin hosted an hour-long conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday in which the pair chatted about the coronavirus, vaccines, and the ongoing health debate in America.

The virtual coffee conversation was broadcast on Baldwin’s Instagram account, which has 1.8 million followers and as of publication, has been viewed over 170,000 times.

During the conversation, Kennedy, who has taken a stance against inoculations, echoed many of his previous sentiments regarding vaccines, their development and the COVID-19 pandemic that has since sparked greater discussion into the effectiveness of vaccines.

More than 150 potential coronavirus vaccines are being developed around the world and at least 27 are in human trials, according to The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses ready by early next year and at least 1 billion by the end of 2021.

This isn’t the first time Kennedy has connected with stars in Hollywood to push his message about vaccines.

In June 2019, the environmental lawyer met with Jessica Biel at the California Capitol to lobby what some considered to be an “anti-vaccination” stance against a bill that was introduced in the state Senate.

During the visit, the mother reportedly met with lawmakers about her opposition to the bill, which pushed for greater oversight of medical exemptions from vaccinations for children.

“Please say thank you to the courageous [Jessica Biel] for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy captioned a nine-image Instagram post at the time.

After being criticized on social media, Biel took to Instagram to explain why she stood alongside Kennedy in speaking out against the bill, noting that she is not an anti-vaxxer.