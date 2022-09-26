Alec Baldwin gives ominous life update amid 'Rust' woes: 'Lots of changes coming ... Family has kept me alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just 48 hours after announcing the arrival of his eighth child, "Rust" actor Alec Baldwin posted an eerie message to Instagram, writing in part, "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive."

The post, which featured five of the seven children he shares with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, included the actor's reflections on his children entering the world — all being born in the same hospital.

The 64-year-old ominously wrote, "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same. Lots of changes coming."

While Baldwin did not elaborate on what has caused him such strife, his year has been highly impacted by the on-set shooting of his film "Rust," which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin was holding the weapon that killed Hutchins, although the medical examiner ruled her death an accident.

Baldwin continued, writing, "My family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And Hilaria Baldwin, too."

In his Instagram post, the actor did not acknowledge the status of his relationship with his eldest daughter, Ireland (26), whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Just days ago, the state of New Mexico was given funding to potentially bring forth legal charges after completing their investigation into the on-set shooting and death of Hutchins, per the Santa Fe Mexican.

Baldwin maintains that he did not fire the weapon, but rather it misfired while rehearsing a scene alongside Hutchins.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.