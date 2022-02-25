Alec Baldwin shares cryptic posts about Buddhism, telling lies amid 'Rust' wrongful death lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin reflected on the Buddha's teachings of living a truthful life on Thursday, just hours after his role in the "Rust" shooting was called into question once again.

The 63-year-old actor took to his social media accounts on Thursday to share a reflective post which included a quote from the Buddha. He did not share the origin of the quote.

On Twitter, he quoted the Budda saying, "In the same way, Rahula, when anyone feels no shame in telling a deliberate lie, there is no evil, I tell you, they will not do. Thus, Rahula, you should train yourself, ‘I will not tell a deliberate lie, even in jest.’"

In a second post, he reflected: "In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies. It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others, and not to use it to benefit only ourselves."

Some on Instagram and Twitter reacted with some advice for the actor. Others placed blame on the actor for the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Baldwin was the one holding the gun during rehearsals, but alleged in a sit-down televised interview in December that he did not pull the trigger.

"Stay in the moment pal, sending good vibes," one person commented on Instagram.

"Peace be with you Alec. Everyone knows you did no wrong," another wrote.

"So you’re going to admit you pulled the trigger?" one person tweeted in response to Baldwin.

"Do we live on the same planet?" another asked.

One Twitter user said: "What is your context here Alec? What am I missing?"

In another post, he shared a video of Nina Simone singing "Don't Let Me Be Understood." "This…," the actor captioned the post.

The actor's cryptic posts came hours after Matthew Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, gave an interview to "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb, in which he said Baldwin has taken no responsibility for the shooting and has instead made claims as if he's the victim.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew said.

"But gun safety was not the only problem on that set," Hutchins added. "There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties."

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me," Baldwin said in his past interview with ABC News.

"Watching him I just felt so angry," Matthew Hutchins told Kotb. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

"Hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it, I just feel like, are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?" the heartbroken husband said.

Lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Matthew Hutchins and his son Feb. 15. The lawsuit names as defendants Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" as well as "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, according to the family's lawyers.

The District Attorney's office is still investigating the case and hasn't yet confirmed if it will file any criminal charges.

"Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," attorney Aaron Dyer said on behalf of Baldwin in a statement to Fox News Digital earlier this month.