Alec Baldwin admits he 'doesn’t want to work anymore' after 'Rust' shooting death: 'I want to retire'

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Alec Baldwin reflected on his future in the film industry nearly five years after the tragic, on-set death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In July 2024, a Santa Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin, 68, for the fatal shooting after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

The "30 Rock" actor admitted the "painful" situation changed his entire outlook on his career.

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"We had this incident, this tragedy, in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film, and that was unspeakably difficult to deal with," he said on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years — I hardly worked at all — and that’s just changing now."

While Baldwin admitted he's going to "go off and do a bunch of things" now, he also became comfortable playing house with his family.

"Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot." — Alec Baldwin

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"I was home and I got used to it, and I don’t want to leave my house anymore," Baldwin confessed.

"I don’t. I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t. I really don’t. I want to retire and stay home with my kids."

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"I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t. I really don’t. I want to retire and stay home with my kids." — Alec Baldwin

Alec discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza . Assistant director Dave Halls had told the actor that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

Gutierrez Reed was convicted of loading a live round into a revolver, which Baldwin fired, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

In July 2024, Hilaria wept alongside her husband when a Santa Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec after ruling that the prosecution had concealed evidence from his legal team.

The couple have seven children together: Carmen Gabriela Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

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Alec was previously married to model Kim Basinger, and the former couple have one daughter together, Ireland.