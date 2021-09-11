Alan Jackson reveals 9/11 song inspiration 20 years later

Alan Jackson revealed the inspiration behind his hit song "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)" as the world marked 20 years since the attacks of 9/11.

The 62-year-old musician released the song in the months following the deadly terrorist attacks.

"Well, I don't know I think I was probably like most people that were impacted with that day and the months that followed," Jackson said in a video shared to Twitter.

"You know, everybody was glued to the news and television. I think it really affected a lot of people – their perspective on their lives and their jobs and their families and where they were and what they were wanting to do and how they looked at things."

COUNTRY SINGER DARYL WORLEY REFLECTS ON HIS 9/11 SONG ‘HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN?’ 20 YEARS AFTER ATTACKS

"I guess that's what I was thinking too and I just pretty much had visualized a lot of those scenes and stories I'd heard and seen on television or heard people talk about," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The country music star revealed the song actually came to him in the middle of the night.

"But the song really came out of nowhere in the middle of the night, the chorus did and just a gift," Jackson said in another video shared to Twitter. "I got up and scribbled it down and put the melody down so I wouldn't forget it. And then the next day, I started piecing all those verses together."

Jackson also shared that the song is more than just a "9/11 connection" and that he still plays it at shows because he feels fans want to hear it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's more than just a 9/11 connection," the country music star said. "I mean, the real hook in it is just quotes right out of the bible anyway. I mean, still at night it's one of my biggest songs in the show and it's hard to follow it … I see so many that are holding up them lighters and they're glad to hear it and I think are moved by it and glad I did it."