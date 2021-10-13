'AGT' judge Howie Mandel rushed to hospital after passing out at Starbucks in Los Angeles: report

Howie Mandel was transported to a hospital in Los Angeles after he visited a local Starbucks with his wife and friends and ended up passing out, according to a report.

Per TMZ, the "America’s Got Talent" judge, 65, fell over before he was placed on a cement bench when folks nearby called paramedics to the scene.

After helped arrived, Mandel was alert but as a precaution was reportedly rushed to an area hospital.

Reps for Mandel did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment while the Los Angeles Fire Department did not have a comment.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that people at the coffee shop said Mandel frequented that specific location and were left puzzled as to what might have happened when Mandel went down seemingly out of nowhere.

Furthermore, the report cited sources close to the comedian who believe Mandel fainted due to low blood sugar and say doctors are running a battery of tests to be sure.