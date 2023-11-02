Aerosmith's Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault by former teen model

A woman sued Steven Tyler for sexual assault in a New York court Thursday.

Jeanne Bellino, now 66, alleged that Tyler groped her in a New York City phone booth without her consent when she was 17 years old in 1975, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bellino maintained that she met the Aerosmith frontman and the band through a friend after traveling to the city for a fashion show, according to court documents. Bellino had just signed with a modeling agency at the time. Bellino, the friend, Tyler and other bandmates were walking together down 6th Avenue when the alleged groping began.

"As they walked, [Bellino] commented about a song lyric to Tyler," the complaint states. "Tyler became visibly irritated by [Bellino’s] question, then suddenly Tyler grabbed [Bellino] by the hand and forced her into a phone booth."

STEVEN TYLER DENIES SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHEN HE WAS 25

"While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth," according to the complaint. "As Tyler was mauling and groping [Bellino] he was humping her pretending to have sex with [Bellino.] Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened."

"Tyler's penis was erect and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants," the complaint continues. "[Bellino] fought back and struggled to be free but Tyler restrained her."

A representative for Tyler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Tyler was previously sued by Julia Misley, who accused the singer-songwriter of sexual assault , sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Misley alleged that she met Tyler at a 1973 Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon, shortly after her 16th birthday. The four-time Grammy Award nominee was 25 years old at the time. The lawsuit stated that Tyler took Misley back to his hotel room, where they discussed her age and her troubled home life. She alleged that he "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her and then sent her home in a taxi the following morning.

The lawsuit also includes direct quotes from Tyler's 2012 memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?" in which he wrote that he "almost took a teen bride," though he did not name the teenager.

He also wrote that "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Misley said she "was powerless to resist" the musician's "power, fame and substantial financial ability." According to the lawsuit, Tyler "coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a 'romantic love affair.'"

In his response to Misley's lawsuit, Tyler said that he and Misley – who was known as Julia Holcomb – had a consensual sexual relationship despite the woman being 16 years old at the time. The musician also said that he has immunity due to being the legal guardian of Misley at the time of the relationship.

