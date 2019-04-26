Adam Sandler says he gets ‘jumpy’ when his 12-year-old daughter talks about boys

It appears Adam Sandler isn’t quite ready for his eldest daughter to be interested in boys.

The actor and comedian appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday and mentioned his eldest daughter, Sadie, 12, will soon be an official teenager.

“The bat mitzvah is coming...she’s getting bat mitzvahed in, like, a month. So she’s been practicing,” Sandler said told the show’s host Ellen DeGeneres.

ADAM SANDLER TO HOST ‘SNL’ FOR THE FIRST TIME

DeGeneres then asked if that means Sadie will begin dating soon.

“You know, I drive around with [her and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now … it’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago. When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid,'” Sandler, 52, responded.

Now, however, “I get very jumpy,” he admitted.

“They’ve got little tiny mustaches and they’re all a little tall and their bodies aren’t making much sense,” he added.

“I see them make eye contact with my kid. It’s very weird to see your kid lock eyes with a boy while they’re talking. Like, ‘Whoa, you lock with Daddy’s eyes,’” Sandler joked.

“That’s kinda creepy,” DeGeneres replied with a laugh.

JIM CARREY PENS ARIANA GRANDE SWEET MESSAGE AFTER SINGER SHARES DEPRESSION QUOTE

“That’s a good one, Ellen, you’re right — that is gross,” he replied. “Not lock, I just say, ‘Engage with Daddy.’”

Separately, Sandler — who currently has a comedy special on Netflix called “100% Fresh” and stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in the streaming services’ soon-to-be-released film “Murder Mystery” — is slated to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 4.

Sandler first joined SNL as a writer in 1990 before working as a cast member from 1991 to 1995.