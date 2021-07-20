Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeff Bezos
Published

Actress Kristen Johnston slams Jeff Bezos' spaceman showmanship amid Blue Origin liftoff, return

Johnston's tweet has over 82,000 likes and has been retweeted or quote tweeted nearly 9,000 times

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A showbiz actress is blasting Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos amid the business tycoon’s civilian trip to space.

"You know what would’ve actually been big d--k energy? If he cleared every teachers’ Amazon lists," actress Kristen Johnston tweeted on Tuesday of the Blue Origin founder’s liftoff and return back to earth.

The tweet has over 82,000 likes and has been retweeted or quote tweeted nearly 9,000 times.

On Tuesday, former Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard also voiced her position on Bezos’ space excursion and urged him to "please stay up there."

LIVE: BLUE ORIGIN CREW, JEFF BEZOS LAND SAFELY AFTER SPACEFLIGHT

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted on Tuesday of the Blue Origin founder’s liftoff and return back to earth.

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted on Tuesday of the Blue Origin founder’s liftoff and return back to earth. (Twitter)

Do the world a favor," Gabbard said before pressing send on another tweet that reads, "The only problem I have with Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket ship into outer space is that it’s going to come back."

Bezos successfully launched into space and landed back on Earth Tuesday, all before 10 a.m. EST.

HOW JEFF BEZOS, BLUE ORIGIN CREW TRAINED FOR HISTORIC SPACEFLIGHT

Accompanying Bezos on the manned flight were 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who replaces the anonymous winner of a live auction who bid $28 million; 82-year-old "Mercury 13" aerospace pioneer Wally Funk; and Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos.

"Our training is comprehensive and gets crew prepped for everything they need to know about the vehicle," Blue Origin lead flight director Steve Lanius said.

Lanius added that the spaceflight company's astronaut training was fully compliant with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Blue Origin's first manned space flight, coming days after Virgin Galactic sent billionaire founder Richard Branson to space.

Fox News’ Ronn Blizter, Julia Musto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar